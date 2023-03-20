Kingsbridge Community College won the U16s Girls Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens on March 20 culminating in a 15-10 final against neighbouring Devon side and reigning champions Ivybridge Community College.
Kingsbridge confidently opened their account with a 46-0 win over Wellington College from Somerset followed by a 44-0 victory against Cardiff High School.
It was not until the third pool game versus Scotland’s Holyrood College that Kingsbridge conceded a try but 33-5 was more than enough to see them into the quarter-finals against Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Penrith.
This was a much tighter game but Kingsbridge kept their heads and claimed a semi-final spot with tries from DD Stilwell and a last-minute effort from Alice Gray for a 12-5 win.
The semi was against The Kings of Wessex Academy, last years’ runners-up, and Kingsbridge well and truly enjoyed their 14 minutes on the main pitch with a comfortable 39-0 win.
The final was set. The Battle of the Bridges against last year’s champions seeing the two Devon schools pitch club and county team-mates against each other.
DD settled a few nerves with a try in the first half only for Ivybridge to come back with two before half-time. Kingsbridge were held up twice in the second half before Alice dotted the ball down to draw level. As the game headed into the dying minutes, DD claimed the win with the challengers’ third try.
The day’s tries were scored across the board from a squad that consisted of Lucy Allen, Amelia Benfield, Georgia Berryman, Connie Eastwood, Jessie Friend, Alice Gray, Abigail Lethbridge, Maggie Moore, Scarlett Murgatroyd, Erin Roberts, DD Stilwell, and Katie Wreyford.
Coach John Moore said: “The girls were awesome all weekend. They showed a real togetherness and team spirit. The performance on the pitch was a result of everyone working hard from minute one of the first game to the last play in the final. All 12 contributed massively throughout all six games. All 12 players should be really proud of their individual and collective contribution to becoming National Schools Sevens Champions 2023.”