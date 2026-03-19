A Kingsbridge museum is reopening on the weekend for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Cookworthy Museum will open its doors on Saturday mornings from the end of March, in a move organisers say will help make the attraction more accessible to both residents and visitors.
The museum, based in the Old Grammar School at the top of Fore Street, will open for its new season from Monday, March 23, to October 30, operating Monday to Friday from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.
The first Saturday opening will take place on Saturday, March 28, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.
A spokesperson for the Museum said: “The move has been warmly welcomed by volunteers and supporters alike, who
see it as an important step in reconnecting with the community and broadening the Museum’s reach.”
The museum is very family-oriented, with plenty of activities for children to get involved in.
It offers a unique opportunity to explore South Devon’s history in a listed building with a beautiful walled garden.
Visitors can wander through several curated exhibits, including an old schoolroom, Victorian kitchen, Farm Gallery and more.
During the winter months, a new exhibition has been added. The Crispin Room now hosts an exhibition centred on the life of William Cookworthy, featuring a collection of his porcelain. He was born in Kingsbridge and is credited with discovering China clay in this country.
The museum also continues to host its popular ‘Six Weeks to Go’ photographic display, which documents the events when local families were given just six weeks to pack up and move out of their homes to make way for American troops during the Second World War.
Another highlight is the costume display ‘Through the Looking Glass’.
Run by an independent charitable trust, the museum relies on a small admission fee as a source of vital income, although entry is free for children under 16.
For more information, contact the museum on 01548 853235 or visit their website: https://kingsbridgemuseum.org.uk
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