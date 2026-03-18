Award-winning artist Greg Ramsden is set to present his latest collection, The Estuaries, at Tonic Gallery in Salcombe.
The exhibition features oil paintings inspired by the unique atmospheres of the Kingsbridge, Dart, and Camel estuaries.
Ramsden, a South Devon resident and recently elected member of the Royal Society of Marine Artists (RSMA), is known for capturing the "haze of sunlight on seawater" through rich, painterly surfaces.
In 2025, Ramsden won the RSMA Guild of Ships Painting Award after taking up a previous prize of an Artist Residency on the 68ft Lugger and eco-sailing vessel Grayhound on its journey from the UK to France.
The collection will be on display at the Union Street gallery and online from Good Friday (April 3) until May 21.
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