Catch of the Day fishmonger on Fore Street in Kingsbridge has added two more awards to it’s wall.
Already the runner-up as the National Federation of Fishmongers- Fishmonger of the Year they have just added two Taste of the West awards for Specialist Retailers/Delicatessens and their famous ‘Salcombe Smokies.’
The shop has been running for over 70 years and is managed by the former owners Darren and Emma Carter assisted by Andy Fituch.
Darren started fishing as a boy with his dad, and at 16 years old he started working on Plymouth’s fish quay as a filleter and quay hand.
Through the years, he gained huge experience working alongside people in the fishing industry and honed his knife skills to perfection.
Whilst Darren was working on Plymouth Fish Quay, he met Emma.
Emma had started her career in the fishing industry at a very young age, she boasts the accolade of becoming the first UK female under 10-meter trawler skipper.
She found her land legs again when she and Darren met and they decided to bring their experience and passion for seafood together at Catch of the Day in Kingsbridge.
Speaking of the lates wins Emma said: “I was amazed, astonished that we have achieved this with our little shop.”
The owner Rikki Down said he was: “Over the moon.
“Buzzing that we got the award.”
They are best known for our onsite smoking of the world famous ‘Salcombe Smokies’, traditionally smoked mackerel and finest home smoked salmon.
The shop also offers an extensive range of seafood products from the freezer which includes, squid, prawns, king prawns, fish cakes and a ready mixed seafood medley for fish pies.
The Taste of the West judges said: "Shopping here was a fabulous experience from start to finish.
“Not only did the Fish look fresh it tasted amazing."