“I’m happy to be supporting the Kingsbridge Nature Festival this year. I grew up near Kingsbridge so it’s great to be back working with the local community to put together our own, unique Samba-Junk band. Brazilian Samba has a long history of bringing communities together to raise spirits and draw attention towards a common cause. I am also excited to be working alongside ‘Till the Coast is Clear’ - using plastic junk collected from the sea, we can draw attention to the devastating impact this pollution has on the coastline and marine ecosystem.”