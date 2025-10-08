Kingsbridge Primary School, part of Education South West (ESW), held a special breakfast this month bringing together business leaders, volunteers from charitable organisations and elected officials for a discussion on how to help the children of Kingsbridge thrive. A wide range of community leaders were present including Matthew Shanks the CEO of ESW, Councillor Samantha Dennis and Tina Graham, principal at Kingsbridge Community College.
Kingsbridge Primary School pupils were on hand to welcome the guests and headteacher, Miranda Martyn, gave an opening speech about how schools are a place where communities come together to support the next generation so that they can flourish in society. She outlined that KPS is aiming for every child to leave them with the academic accomplishments, communication skills and rich experiences to enable them to choose their life path, rather than having it defined by circumstance.
Those attending foundout more about the Kingsbridge Community Hub based at the school, a space already making a real difference in the lives of local families for the last six months. Located in the building that once housed the Sure-Start Children's Centre, the hub offers facilities to charities like Action for Children, The MotherBorn Collective CIC, The Fidget Project and the Citizens Advice Bureau.
Ms Martyn explained that the aim of the hub is to support families from ‘cradle to career’. With the goal being to provide Kingsbridge residents with the resources and services that they require to ensure that children get their needs met from birth, and arrive at primary school ready to thrive in their education.
The Strengthening Communities Lead at ESW, Nick Banwell then addressed the group and asked them to complete an exercise mapping what they saw as the strengths and challenges of the town. He said that it was helpful to understand what the community really needs, rather than just working on assumptions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.