The community hub at Kingsbridge Primary School, part of Education South West, has launched an exciting new initiative to inspire a love of reading among local families.
Led by assistant headteacher Polly Gallagher, weekly Storytime Sessions are now running in partnership with The MotherBorn Collective and are designed to help parents and carers discover the magic of reading with their children from an early age.
The first session took place at the start of November and was a huge success, featuring interactive storytelling, puppets, props, and plenty of imagination. Toddlers and their families were captivated as stories were brought vividly to life, creating an atmosphere of fun, laughter, and learning.
Research consistently shows that children who are read to regularly develop stronger literacy skills and a lifelong love of learning. Through the new sessions the hub aims to support families across the area to experience these benefits first-hand.
Polly Gallagher, Assistant Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
“Reading together from an early age has such a powerful impact on a child’s development, it builds language, imagination, and emotional connection. These sessions are about more than just storytime; they’re about helping families make reading a fun part of everyday life.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“This is a wonderful initiative that truly reflects the community spirit of our schools. By sharing their expertise, Kingsbridge Primary is helping to give every child the best possible start in life through the joy of reading.”
Education South West is a trust of nine primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
They are focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.