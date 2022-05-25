Kingsbridge woman skydives for charity

A Kingsbridge woman has so far raised just under £4,000 for charity after doing a skydive at Dunkerswell near Honiton.

Jackie Langman explains:

“On July 26 2021 my niece Lottie was born at 28 weeks weighing only 2lb and 6oz she then spent 94 long days and nights at Derriford hospital NICU in a rollercoaster of a start to her life so I decided to raise money for Keep Me Close charity.

In 2005 Plymouth NICU became the regional centre of neonatal care serving the population across Devon and Cornwall. A large area that means parents can travel miles to get to the hospital. The care of extremely premature and sick babies turns families lives upside down. It is emotionally, physically and financially demanding, placing people under incredible pressure. That pressure increases when you cannot stay near your baby. Keep me close in 2019 opened a home from home unit which has 7 en suite bedrooms with a fully functioning kitchen, comfortable communal area and access to laundry facilities. This is provided with no cost to the families or hospital. They need at least £70,000 a year to run this facility. Please donate to this amazing charity that helped my family so much. Every single penny helps.

The skydive took place on May 22 and Jackie said: “I was very excited and had no nerves. I had to jump out at 15,000 feet and first do a 60 second freefall for two miles travelling at 120 MPH down to 5000 feet before the parachute opened.”

If you would like to contribute to Jackie’s JustGiving page you can click on:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jackie-langman1

To find out more about the charity you can visit: