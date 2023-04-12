Ivybridge Community Centre will be celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III with a ‘Kites for a King’ project. In addition to kite making workshops, a history of kites presentation and storytelling they are also sponsoring the showing of the Mary Poppins film.
So come fly a kite with Ivybridge Community Centre and Mary Poppins on Saturday (April 15) at 10am. Tickets are £1.50 per person.
This is a great opportunity to come in fancy dress, maybe as a chimney sweep or even Mary Poppins.
For more information go to: https://www.ivybridgewatermark.co.uk