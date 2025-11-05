The Curriculum and Assessment Review (CAR) has been published.
The review will shape the learning experience of millions of students and influence how families engage with education for years to come. It marks the first major overhaul of the curriculum in over a decade, making it a pivotal moment for education in England.
Education South West (ESW), a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon has welcomed the review’s focus on enrichment.
The review says that schools should create time and space for arts, sport, and work experience and that these elements are not just add-ons, they are what make school memorable and meaningful.
As well as traditional academic subjects, sport, art, technology, drama and music all play an important role in all ESW schools. ESW also runs Eleven by Eleven, a trust-wide character education programme that ensures every child experiences opportunities across eleven key areas, from leadership and outdoor learning to cultural visits and mental health awareness, by the time they finish school.
Commissioned in 2024 by the Department for Education and led by Professor Becky Francis CBE, the review represents a landmark moment in education policy.
It explores how well England’s national curriculum and assessment system supports excellence, prepares young people for life and work, and removes barriers to opportunity.
The process has drawn on extensive research and consultation with educators, parents, pupils, employers, and other key stakeholders.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“We know that the moments children remember most from school are often the ones that happen outside the classroom, on stage, on the sports field, or during a trip that opens their eyes to the world.
“This review rightly recognises that enrichment isn’t extra, it’s essential.
“At Education South West, we’ve built enrichment into the heart of our curriculum, and we’re thrilled to see national policy catching up with what we know works for children.”
