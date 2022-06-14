Landmark prizes for annual 10K race

Special prizes will be handed out at the annual Totnes 10K race which is set to reach two important milestones this year.

Organised by Teigbridge Trotters, the popular event has raised more than £24,000 for Totnes Caring since the race began in 2000.

And this year it is set to raise – or even exceed - the landmark sum of £25,000.

To mark the occasion race organisers will be handing out a special prize memento to the 140th runner to cross the finish line.

Race director Bob Small explained: “To date the race has raised £24,555 so with just £445 to go this year, the landmark point of £25,000 will be passed.

“The ratio of runners to the amount donated to the charity means that, notionally, the 140th runner to cross the finish line will be the one who sees the total donated pass the £25,000 mark, so the 140th finisher will receive a special prize memento.”

To boot, this year’s race, due to be held at Borough Park on Sunday August 7, will also see the 10,000th runner complete the course.

Bob continued: “As if raising £25,000 is not enough to celebrate, in the 21 Totnes 10K races to date a total of 9,733 runners have crossed the finishing line.

“So the 267th runner to cross the finish line this year will be the 10,000th finisher.

“This person will also receive a special prize memento.”

Claire Hill, Totnes Caring chief executive, said: “What amazing significant events happening at this year’s 10K.”

She added: “We have been very grateful for all the support Teignbridge Trotters have given us over the years; they have enabled us to support some very vulnerable local people.

“I feel extremely fortunate to celebrate the year they have raised the landmark point of £25,000 and I am looking forward to cheering everyone on at the race in August.”

Roger Hayes, race director and Teignbridge Trotters chairman, said: “As a club we are very proud to have raised such a huge sum for such an amazing charity.”

He continued: “The Totnes 10K is our club’s largest race as far as competitors are concerned.

“It reaches its race limit of 625 each year, attracting runners from all over the UK, proving what a firm favourite it is on the running circuit.

“The kids 1-mile fun run is just as popular, adding to the wonderful atmosphere that the event creates.

“I’m sure the race will continue to flourish and who knows in a few years’ time that total might have reached £50,000!”

Bob added: “We’re all looking forward to welcoming all the runners from varying points in the country and we hope that everyone enjoys themselves at this very friendly race.”