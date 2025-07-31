A search for a missing person just before midnight on July 27 led to a large scale multi-agency response, coordinated and led by HM Coastguard.
Teams from Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team, HM Coastguard - South Devon & SE Cornwall - Area 10 Drone team, both Dart RNLI Lifeboat lifeboats, multiple crews from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Devon Air Ambulance, HM Coastguard Rescue 924 Helicopter based in Newquay, Devon & Cornwall Police, and National Police Air Service HQ helicopter were all on scene.
Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue were the first on scene and provided immediate lifesaving casualty care preparing the casualty to be transported by helicopter.
A spokesperson said: “We acknowledge that residents from local villages may have been disturbed in the early hours due to the size of the response and may have had concerns.
“We appreciate your understanding in this matter.”
