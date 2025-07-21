The Summer Exhibition at The Brownston Gallery in Modbury is showcasing a stunning collection of works by both established and new artists, capturing the vibrant essence of summer and the coastal regions that define Devon and Cornwall.
From serene seascapes by Andrew Miller to abstract impressions of local seaside towns by Michael Hill, the exhibition explores the many moods of our coastline.
Ben Lucas offers a powerful new body of work that evokes the raw beauty of North Devon’s wild skies and rugged shores.
Jo Vollers brings summer to life through expressive brushwork and joyful bursts of colour in her floral and coastal pieces, while newcomer Kate Barker shares some of her atmospheric, mixed-media depictions of the untamed sea.
Another new artist, Lenny Cornforth, gives us a fresh perspective of some of her favourite Devon beaches with her fabulous oil paintings that are viewed from above, while Tracy Hamer adds a touch of vintage charm with her bold, retro-inspired paintings of women in swimsuits and sunglasses — full of sun-soaked nostalgia.
The Summer Exhibition displays a rich diversity of artistic responses to our beloved coastline, each piece echoing the light, colour and energy of summer by the sea.
The gallery is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10am to 5pm, but if you'd like to make an appointment to view the exhibition outside these hours you can email [email protected], or telephone 01548 831338.
Brownston is a hamlet within Modbury Parish.
There is also a converted Wesleyan chapel.
Several of the farmhouses in Brownston are grade II listed. It also has a converted school and forge and was a busier place when the road through Brownston was a main route for people travelling from the South Hams area to Plymouth during the gold rush days.
