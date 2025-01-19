THOUSANDS of pounds worth of lead has been stolen from Crediton Parish Church roof during an overnight raid.
It is believed that the theft took place during the hours of darkness on Thursday, January 16 or early on Friday, January 17.
Bill Jerman, church spokesman, said: “The thief or thieves got onto the North Aisle roof and lifted nine bays of lead.
“Six have been taken away, the others so damaged that they were left behind and are beyond reuse.
“It would appear that the lead was thrown from the roof onto the pathway below.
“During this process two parapet capstones were damaged and these have been removed and put inside to stop them possibly falling onto people walking along the path.”
Mr Jerman continued: “We believe access was gained to the churchyard through the South Gate and that a vehicle was driven around the West End.
“There are vehicle tracks around the church and a temporary barrier has been installed to stop this from happening again.
“It is still possible to walk around the barrier.”
Mr Jerman said that he discovered the theft at tea-time on Saturday evening when he went to lock the church.
He found the bell tower door was open and it is believed that the offenders used this route to descend from the roof after their theft.
Mr Jerman added that it was fortunate that it had not been raining otherwise further serious damage could have been caused in the church itself.
He added that on Sunday, January 19, a small group of volunteers installed temporary protective sheeting to try to make the roof watertight until permanent repairs can be carried out.
He commented: “We did the best we can do in the circumstances.”
He continued: “This lead was installed by Rodds in 1982, replacing lead from 1849, the first part of the 40-year restoration that took place at Holy Cross under the supervision of Exeter based architect John Hayward.”
Mr Jerman said that he believed the replacement of the lead would cost “thousands of pounds” and while the lead is covered by insurance, it is unlikely to cover the excess and inconvenience and time of many people involved in sorting the situation.
Crediton Rector, the Rev Matthew Tregenza, said he was “incredibly disappointed and saddened” by the theft.
He continued: “Crediton Parish Church belongs to the people of the town”, adding that the theft had “caught everyone unaware”.
He said that the Governors were dealing with the situation and that colleagues in the Diocese had been informed.
Mr Tregenza added that it had been reported to the police, but appealed: “I really want people to be vigilant.”
Mr Jerman added: “All of the lead at Holy Cross is marked with SmartWater, which is seen as a good deterrent.
“I would like to appeal to anybody in Church Street or the Bowden Hill area to please report anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the church.
“The police would also be interested to see CCTV or doorbell footage if anyone has any from that period.”