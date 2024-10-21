With the help of funding from Totnes Town Council, Dartmouth Town Council and South Hams District Council, Fusion Lifestyle are able to offer soft play ‘Warm Spaces Bouncy Fun’ sessions at both the Totnes and Dartmouth Leisure centres, in time for the October half term.
Warm Spaces Bouncy Fun Sessions are also available to SEND children and their families in Totnes made possible by additional funding from Devon County Council.
The SEND sessions will provide families with a safe space where they can support their SEND children, whose sensory needs can be accommodated and additional sensory equipment such as squishy balls and calm down sensory spaces are provided.
With the aim of providing warm friendly spaces for families struggling during the colder weather, the offer is made to families with children under 8, on a pay what you can afford, or completely free basis, if paying isn’t possible.
This allows the sessions to be fully open to those who would otherwise not be able to afford to attend (and most likely to benefit) and who are struggling with the rise in the cost of living.
It is hoped that sessions, with support from Caring Town Totnes, Dartmouth Caring and South Hams Family Hub, will also be offered again this Christmas and in the February 2025 half term, but for this October Half Term – the timetable is as follows:
Totnes Warm Spaces Bouncy Fun will run from October 28 – November 1 between 1pm-4pm
Totnes SEND Warm Spaces Bouncy Fun – will run from October 28 -November 1 10.30am -12.30pm (also available to siblings) – (Morrisons have kindly donated free fruit for these sessions)
Dartmouth– Warm Spaces Bouncy Fun will run from October 28 -November 1 between 12pm-3pm
Clare Bill - Regional Active Communities Manager for Fusion Lifestyle said: We are committed to making our facilities accessible to everyone – especially those who are struggling at the moment.
“We are so thankful for the funding we have received and hope to see children and their families having fun in our safe, warm environment, very soon”