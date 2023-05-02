In Salcombe on Saturday 6 there's The Big Cream Tea from 3pm at Whitestrand car park. Scones with jam and cream.
At 4pm it's the Great British Fancy Dress band and at 5pm Best Dressed Boat Flotilla.
On Sunday 7 it's the Big lunch beginning with the Civic Service at the Holy Trinity Church at 10am and then you're invited to Salcombe Primary School for BBQ and refreshments from 1pm. There are sports day events, a bouncy castle, space hoppers, a best-dressed table competition and live music from Ben Carr and the Larks. You can reserve a table or just turn up with a picnic.
On Monday 8 it's The Big Help Out. Salcombe's Associations run by volunteers will be showcasing their work. A new care in the community legacy will be set up. It's all happening between 11am and 2pm at the Whitestrand car park.
In South Brent village traders are invited to decorate their shop windows to with judging on Coronation Day May 6.
Stoke Gabriel is holding a Street Party on Saturday May 6 in the centre of the village from 5pm. There’s music, dancing, BBQ, fish and chips, face painting and balloon modelling.
On Sunday May 7 there’s a Children’s Tea Party between 3pm and 5pm in the Scout Hut and in the evening a Coronation Quiz starting from 8.30pm at the Church House Inn.
Stoke Fleming has live streaming of the event on May 6 from 10am at the Green Dragon with a hog roast between 1pm and 3pm and live bar music from Ben Carr from 5pm. Coffee and cakes are also available.
There’s live music from Pitch Black, a falconary display, balloon modelling, magic up close with Lez and Fez, a fun photo booth, bouncy castle, a Proseco and Pimms van, a disco band hog roast from 5pm and fireworks later on. In the village hall there’s ‘All our yesterdays’ Cornworthy as it was in photos.
Saturday May 6 King’s Coronation Special Quiz at the Woolwell Centre.
In Kingsbridge on May 6 there’s a Coronation-themed Quiz and live screening from 10am at Kingsbridge Care Hub. Light refreshments and cream teas will be available
There are limited spaces which are available on 01548 856650.
At 11am at Kingsbridge Town Square, Roger Pinder the Town Crier will be making a special cry (written by the Ancient & Honourable Guild of Town Criers) to honour King Charles III Coronation.
There’s a King’s Coronation church service at 10am at Malborough Church on May 7 followed by family fun in the field from 12.30pm including children’s sports, a bar, games. Maypole dancing, cream teas and a bar.
Aveton Gifford are holding their Coronation Celebrations on Sunday May 7.
There are events throughout the day including children’s sports, a bouncy castle, children’s boat race, face painting, a treasure hunt, a dog show, a party lunch & BBQ, cream teas, a cake competition, tea & cake, a church service, a whole village photo, tug of war, music and fancy dress competition.
Ivybridge churches invite people to a Party in the Park to celebrate on Sunday May 7 in Victoria Park.
The day starts at 10.30am with open air worship, there is a bring-a-picnic lunch from noon and free family fun in the afternoon between 1pm and 4pm.
There’s a chance to watch the Coronation on the cinema screen at the Watermark in Ivybridge. Doors open at 10.30am and refreshments will be on sale.
In Ermington there’s an afternoon of entertainment to celebrate the Coronation between 2pm and 11pm in the Square on May 7. There’s music, morris dancing and more. People are invited to wear red,white and blue fancy dress.
A street party is being held in Yealmpton from midday on May 7.
In West Alvington there’s a Picnic in the Park between on Sunday 7. 12 noon and 4pm at West Alvington Park and the Village Hall. You’re invited to bring a blanket, chair, picnic and drinks. Coffee, squash, cream teas and cakes are available. If it’s wet it will be held in the hall.
At Marlborough there’s a Picnic in the Park on Sunday 7 from 12.30pm onwards.
Thurlstone has a marquee and celebrations from midday on Sunday 7
Residents are invited to a Party in the Park to celebrate the Coronation on Monday May 8. The event organised by the parish council is being held in Palstone Park recreation field.
Everything is free apart from the refreshments . Bring along a picnic or enjoy food from the BBQ. Activities start at 12 noon and run throughout the afternoon. They include live music, sports and games for children, face painting, fun tunnel, art activities, a children’s entertainer and circus skills
Modbury holds a party on May 8 between 1pm and 5pm with four live bands, a magical storyteller, a walkabout entertainer and acres of play space. It’s being held at the recreation and sports field.
In Dartmouth on Coronation Day, Saturday May 6 the town is firing a 21 gun salute on the South Embankment, opposite Dartmouth Yacht Club at approximately 12 noon.
Throughout the day, Dartmouth Bell ringers will ring St Saviour’s Church bells and at 1pm the town crier, Les Ellis, will read a proclamation celebrating the crowning of King Charles III on the Bandstand in Royal Avenue Gardens.
Also on the day of the Coronation, Dartmouth Football Club is holding a family event complete with bouncy castle, children’s games, fancy dress, disco, dizzy penalties and a burger stall.
On the Sunday, Dartmouth’s Mayor and Mayoress, David and Donna Wells, are hosting a cream team in the Guildhall for 120 invited guests from local organisations.
Meanwhile two cricket teams -The Dolphin Inn and The Market House - will be battling it out for the King’s Coronation T20 Challenge Trophy at Coronation Park at 1pm.
Also on the Sunday, St Petrox Church is staging a free Son et Lumiere show on the roof and walls of the historic church at the mouth of the River Dart, telling the story in light and sound of the kings and queens who have visited the town over the years.
The performance starts when as the sun sets at 8.30pm. and will last half an hour.
Across the water in Kingswear, the parish council has organised a packed weekend of Coronation fun.
On Friday May 5, villagers are invited to Fountain Violet Farm for a barbecue and live music, while on May 6 the parish council has organised a River Dart evening cruise complete with live music from Missin’ Tackle, on the Dart Explorer, in aid of St Thomas of Canterbury Church’s Coronation Bell Fund.
On Sunday May 7, the church is staging a Songs of Praise style service at 10.30am followed by fizz and nibbles.
Later, at 3pm, there will be a senior citizens Coronation tea party in the Village Hall featuring old time music and sing-a-long.
On Bank Holiday Monday May 8, Kingswear Parish Council is holding a street party at 12noon in Higher Street and the Village Hall, featuring children’s entertainment, Dartington Morris Dancers, a dog show, fancy dress competition and the Kingswear Royal Bake-Off competition.
St John’s Church in Bridgetown is hosting a King’s Coronation Cream Tea on Monday May 8 from 2pm to 4pm, which will include a crown making workshop for children. All are welcome to the free event.
A Coronation Weekend Party featuring outdoor live music and family entertainment is taking place at Dartington Estate.
It is billed as a two-day fiesta of fun and frolics on and around the Great Lawn at Dartington over the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.
Along with a live stream of the Coronation in London, there will be live bands, DJs, bouncy castles and kids games, will be food stalls, a bar, children’s craft sessions, comedy and cream teas.
For more information visit www.dartington.org/event/coronation-bank-holiday-weekend
=We would love to receive your photographs from events right across the Coronation weekend.