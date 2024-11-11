The government is to introduce a digital card for veterans next year, aimed at giving ex-service personnel faster access to help and support with housing, employment and rail discounts.
The ‘Digital Veteran Card’ (DVC) will enable veterans who have smartphones to download the details of their paper card instantly. The veteran card is currently used by 250,000 former service personnel across the country.
The new DVC format will enable access to a range of essential support services, from help with housing, to enhanced support to find employment and reduced train fares.
The announcement was made ahead of Remembrance Day, as the country came together to remember the servicemen and women who were killed in every conflict since WWI.
Minister for veterans and people, Alistair Carns, said the government was “turning words into action to improve life for every veteran”.
He said: “Whether a physical card or a digital card on smartphones, we’re ensuring that all veterans will have easier access to support services and wider benefits including discounts and cheaper rail travel.”
The card will also help former forces personnel approach a military charity to quickly prove their veteran status, and speed up access to support if they need it.
Dermot Roberts, Royal British Legion Chair in Ivybridge, which has an active membership of 105 people, welcomed the move but pointed out that not everyone would benefit.
“Anything that makes it easier for veterans to ask for help has got to be a good thing. (But) if you are asking a veteran who is homeless, he's not likely to have a mobile phone.
“We have probably 25 to 30 people that attend meetings once a month. Of those 30, I can tell you that 25 are ex-military and only four have veteran ID cards.
“People don't take up the veteran card because it's a cumbersome process to go through. For somebody like me who uses the GOV.UK website quite regularly, it's simple, but for people who do not use the internet to that degree, I don't quite know what the answer is.
“It's almost like it's just another initiative preaching to the converted.”