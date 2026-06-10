James uses a memorable metaphor to make the point: "…take ships as an example. Although they are so large and are driven by strong winds, they are steered by a very small rudder, wherever the pilot wants to go. Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts" The apostle Paul, writing to the Ephesians, pushes the point home further "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen."