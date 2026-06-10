The inaugural Torbay Literary Festival has announced its programme and there are some well known names in the line-up.
A N Wilson, Ann Widdecombe, Christopher Biggins, Melvyn Hayes Helen Lederer, Su Pollard and Georgia Toffolo are a just a few of the very varied names to appear at the event taking place between Monday, August 10 and Sunday, August 16.
Festival Director Ben Tisdall said: “The main aim for the festival is to encourage reading.
“When formulating the Festival I was talking to a primary school teacher who was explaining that at least a third of her pupils joining school, when first opening a book, attempted to swipe it like an iPad, so unfamiliar are they with books.
“If it does not sound too worthy, my vision is to get more people of all generations reading more, with all the multitude of benefits.
“We all have stories to tell, and this is just the start of the Torbay Literary Festival story.
“It will continue with your support.
“This is therefore a festival to encourage those of all ages to read or rediscover the joy of reading books.
“It does not matter what you read.
“We all enjoy reading different things.”
Everything takes place at the Palace Theatre, Paignton, this year, except the closing after-party ‘The Last Word’ which is at the Arena Venue in Torquay.
The Festival is happy to support Life Chance Trust, a local charity that provides mentors and opportunities for young people aged 16-25.
Some of them will be volunteering throughout the week; visit their website https://www.lifechancetrust.org.uk
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