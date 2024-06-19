Although I have never written to a newspaper before I wanted to send my thoughts on the recent hustings at Brixham Theatre. My first instinct is to thank the staff. They were all excellent and the venue was very accessible. The six candidates had the opportunity to tell the audience their background and reasons for standing. Heritage and Reform were not for me. The sitting MP was obviously a very confident public speaker but was booed several times. The Labour candidate seemed knowledgeable and had an appealing manner. But unfortunately for him I had seen the leaders debate and he was very obviously working from the same script. Some sentences verbatim. The Green candidate was warm and friendly had lots of values that align with my own but with this archaic voting system didn’t stand a chance on July 4th The Lib Dem’s candidate was very engaging. She told her personal story, illustrated her own struggles, a young widow with 2 small daughters bringing them up on her own. Questions from the audience were read out by the chair. This is when and where the candidates showed their mettle. A party manifesto can’t deliver that. Most candidates managed the questions well although three were heckled. In my opinion, and without a shadow of a doubt Caroline Voaden was the most knowledgeable, empathetic and engaging of everyone. It seemed appropriate that we were in a theatre as she was obviously the star of the evening She has proved her strength and resilience in the Business, Charity, and Political world. I vowed never to vote for the Lib Dem’s again after the coalition, but Caroline Voaden has changed my opinion. My vote is hers. Helen Hanchett-Vanes Kingsbridge TQ74RG