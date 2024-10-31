A plea to reduce second-home rentals
I almost fell of my chair with delight and surprise when I saw the full-page advertisement from Stags Estate Agent in this week's edition of the Totnes Times, which is headed:
'Have you considered letting your property on a long-term basis?'.
The second-home holiday let and Air B&B situation in the South Hams is a scandal. So many working families are finding long queues for private rental; young people seeking to stay in the towns in which they are born, and get jobs there in vital areas like care work, hospitality and schools, cannot afford even to rent a room because of this proliferation of second homes which are either left empty for most of the year, or let out as holiday lettings, bringing little of value to the social structure of the town or village in which they are situated.
I dispute that tired, well-worn argument that always comes up from these property owners, who say, 'Well, we are providing work for builders or decorators, pubs and cafes etc'. Don't permanent residents use local builders for their bathroom fittings, their loft extension and window replacement and guttering? Don't they, too, buy food at their local shops, socialize in local cafes and pubs?
The truth is, these short-term lettings do little for the local economy or for the social structure of the town or village. The opposite is true - they destroy them, tear the heart out of them.
Please, all you second-home owners: do you really need a second - or third or fourth home, when some young people, even as I write, are sleeping in tents because they have nowhere to live?
And don't give me another old chestnut: "It's my pension pot!" How about finding another pot to put all your money in: ethical shares or businesses, for example.
Up to now, I've despaired when, almost every week, I see Estate Agents advertising property as 'investment opportunities', rather than a home to live in.
So well done, Stags; even if the purpose behind the advert was to help the buyer in terms of taxation and maintenance and other benefits, also mentioned was the 'strong demand for long term let accommodation'. It's a move in the right direction. How amazing if other Estate Agents could follow suit. Even better, stop encouraging people to buy a second-home altogether.
Regards,
Ruth Brooks,
Totnes,
Barnardo’s highlights child poverty crisis
Every year Barnardo’s supports thousands of children and families who are struggling to pay for the basics like food, heating, beds and suitable accommodation.
We see children in the South West going to school hungry and returning to a cold home. We see how poverty affects the physical and mental health of both parents and children, and how it can affect them for the rest of their lives.
Here at Barnardo’s, we help families to keep the power on and the fridge stocked so that children can grow up safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful.
But charities like Barnardo’s can only do so much. Research we published recently shows a quarter of parents in Great Britain with children aged 18 and under say they’ve struggled to provide sufficient food for their children over the past year.
Our recent report Empty plates and cold homes: What it’s like to grow up in poverty in 2024, also estimates that there could be around 3.4 million children whose parents have struggled to provide sufficient food for them over the past year.
All over the country there are people like Sonia who, come the end of the month, must rely on food banks to feed her two boys and prioritises food and heating over other essentials like wi-fi for her sons’ schoolwork.
The government’s new child poverty taskforce is a glimmer of hope for Sonia and the thousands of families Barnardo’s supports. But good intentions won’t be enough without bold action, so it is disappointing that the Government has not ended the unfair two-child limit on benefits in this week's Budget.
Sadly, it is a stark reality that more than one in four children in the UK lives in poverty – that’s nine in every single classroom.
You can help us make a difference to these children by going to our website Barnardos.org.uk and donating today.
Even just a few pounds could help provide nourishing food for a family, money to help cover school essentials or valuable support for a family struggling to make ends meet.
On behalf of all the children and families we support, thank you.
Sarah Crawley,
Director,
Barnardo’s South West
Via Email
Lost gold ring at Dartmouth Food Festival
Congratulations to all involved in organising and officiating in the Dartmouth Food Festival! Even down to organising the weather on Saturday when we attended.The only downside? My wife Christine seems to have lost her small gold ring made from her late father's. If any kind soul found it.... a long shot I know.... please could they contact the editor? Thank you!
Keith Whatlin