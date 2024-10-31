The second-home holiday let and Air B&B situation in the South Hams is a scandal. So many working families are finding long queues for private rental; young people seeking to stay in the towns in which they are born, and get jobs there in vital areas like care work, hospitality and schools, cannot afford even to rent a room because of this proliferation of second homes which are either left empty for most of the year, or let out as holiday lettings, bringing little of value to the social structure of the town or village in which they are situated.