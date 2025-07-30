I attended the recent successful Teddy Bears' Picnic held last Thursday, July 24th, in the green space at the back of the recreation ground as part of the Kingsbridge Fair Week celebrations. I was struck yet again by the impact losing this important green space for the community will be, if the town council proceed with their plan to tarmac half of it for a pump track. There will no longer be sufficient space for such fun and happy events as occurred at the Teddy bears picnic, nor room for family get-togethers, football, or just running around. The proposal is for the track to be against the walkway, with a much smaller green space available against the houses. I, for one, can't see how children and families will safely access this space when competing with bikes ..