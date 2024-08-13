I am writing this letter to ask if anyone has had a parking fine from Dartington. I was a student and had three fines. But, I did not receive any letters from RCP parking to tell me about the fine. I just received a letter from Trace debt recovery with a demand for £170. At first I just assumed that the initial letter must have got lost. But, now it has happened three times so not a coincidence. I casually mentioned it to a member of staff and she said the same thing had happened to her. So now it is beginnig to look like fraud. I informed the police but require more people to come forward in order to build a case. Has this happened to you? Please contact me on [email protected] so we can build a case and hold these people to account. Im lucky as I had free parking anyway but I know there are many people who would feel obliged to pay the extortionate fine: four times is not a coincidence!