The South Hams Liberal Democrats hosted an event in Kingsbridge earlier this month to discuss the party’s programme in the region.
The gathering featured speeches from South Devon MP Caroline Voaden and Cllr Julian Brazil, the leader of South Hams District Council.
Ms Voaden outlined the national the party’s policies being pursued at Westminster, where the Lib Dems now hold 72 seats.
She also celebrated her election on July 4 as the first non-Conservative to represent South Devon in more than a century, marking a significant shift in the region’s political landscape.
For his part, Cllr Brazil spoke about the party’s progress in local governance. With 19 out of 31 council seats now held by the Lib Dems, he also highlighted the SHDC’s “focus on collaborative, community-centred solutions”.