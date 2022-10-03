Libraries offer a warm welcome

Councillor Roger Croad, the Cabinet Member responsible for libraries, said: “Our libraries have long been more than just buildings with books and CDs – they are centres within the hearts of communities that provide a range of help and support for their visitors. “I’m very pleased, as we’re approaching winter, and with food and energy costs rising, that many libraries are able still, despite rising costs also impacting on them, to continue to deliver support for local residents.” Service Development Manager Colin Bray, Service Development Manager, who’s organised the campaign, said: “Across all our libraries there are friendly staff on hand to assist and chat to customers and new visitors. We pride ourselves on the fact our libraries are safe, accessible, and welcoming spaces for people of all ages to enjoy. “All signs point to this being a difficult winter for many people. There is economic hardship ahead, coming off the back of the recovery from the challenges wrought by coronavirus. Our customers will be dealing with an increased cost of living including heating bills, transport, and food this winter. “We want them to know libraries can help. We can keep them warm, give them food, help them find a job, boost their business, offer companionship and a place to explore interests, and help them get online. And all of that is before they even borrow a book! “We regularly hear people say, ‘I didn’t know you did so much’! This winter we want to showcase all that we do to enrich lives and build communities around Devon and Torbay.” Full details of events and initiatives at individual libraries are available online at librariesunlimited.org.uk or by visiting your local library.