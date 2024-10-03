Robin Ince has become a patron for Libraries Unlimited, the charity that runs the libraries in Devon and Torbay.
Robin is a comedian and author and is perhaps best known as co-host of the Sony Gold Award winning BBC Radio 4 series The Infinite Monkey Cage with Professor Brian Cox, which popularises scientific ideas.
He also co-hosts the podcast Book Shambles with Josie Long, An Uncanny Hour and Science Shambles with Dr Helen Czerski.
He has authored books on humour, humanity, scientific curiosity and bibliomania.
Described by The Guardian as a ‘becardiganed polymath’, what marks Robin out is his warmth, humanity and humour, and most importantly, his passionate advocacy of libraries.
Robin joined the charity as a speaker at an event in July to celebrate 100 years of the Devon library service, delighting the audience with his stories of libraries and a special poem he wrote about the many and varied services that libraries offer.
Robin Ince commented: “I’m with Carl Sagan - libraries are a mark of civilisation - I travel across the UK and beyond and wherever I go I find the library and look, more often than not, in awe.
Libraries are so much more than the old-fashioned idea of ‘shush and read’ now, they are such active places.
“From the first time I visited Exeter Central Library, I saw what a thriving place of activity and support it was, and Libraries Unlimited manage this in all of the libraries in Devon and Torbay.
Libraries are the true safe place and destination of curiosity, and I am so delighted to be a patron of a library charity that is doing so much to elevate celebrate and keep libraries alive.
”Alex Kittow, Chief Executive of Libraries Unlimited added: “We are honoured that Robin has agreed to be a patron of Libraries Unlimited. As such an eloquent and dedicated supporter of the importance of libraries, he is the perfect person to share our beliefs and the work we do to ensure that libraries remain the essential community hubs that they are.”