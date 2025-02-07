Lidl is extending the recall of two Alpenfest Salted Mini Pretzel products because they may cause a “burning sensation in the mouth” when eaten.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the product could potentially cause discomfort and make them “unsafe to the consumer”.
The affected batches are listed as ‘Alpenfest Style Salted Mini Pretzels’. They include the 140g-sized milk and dark chocolate bars (batch code 8509), with a best-before date of 28 February 2025, as well as those with the batch code 8535 and best-before date of 30 June 2025.
Anyone who has bought the affected bars should not consume them and return them instead to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund.
For further information, please contact Lidl Customer Care at [email protected] or call 02039665566 for GB or 0289 568 4888 for NI.