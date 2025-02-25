Plymouth club President Lion Lionel Marsh presents the £500 cheque to Mark Haydon (far right) of the Plymouth Foodbank watched by (left to right) Andrew Denham (Plymouth Foodbank) and Lions David Turvey, Pam Greenwood (Community Service chair), and Immediate Past President Bob Dight. ( Plymouth club President Lion Lionel Marsh presents the £500 cheque to Mark Haydon (far right) of the Plymouth Foodbank watched by (left to right) Andrew Denham (Plymouth Foodbank) and Lions David Turvey, Pam Greenwood (Community Service chair), and Immediate Past President Bob Dight. )