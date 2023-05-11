How would you like to bask in your own Cotswolds countryside house complete with its own swimming pool and cinema?
This house near Chipping Campden is worth £3,500,000 and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms – and it could be yours in the Omaze Cotswolds House Draw.
Omaze is also giving £100,000 to the Grand Prize Winner to help them settle in.
And the best part? You’ll be helping the NSPCC - because Omaze is giving 80% of the net proceeds from the draw to support the charity’s vital work.
All the furnishings seen in the photos are included with the house.
Enter by Midnight on Sunday 25th June - one person is guaranteed to win the house.
There are also several Early Bird Prizes in the run-up to the Grand Prize Draw so the sooner people enter, the more prizes they have the chance to win.
There is no stamp duty, mortgage fee or conveyancing fee for the winner, who will be free to move in, rent out or sell up and walk away as a multi-millionaire.
The amazing country retreat has an outdoor area furnished with a 12-seater dining table, lounge area and tranquil water feature.
The gym has a Peloton bike, a rowing machine, a drinks fridge and stunning outdoor views for you to enjoy as you work out.
And the kitchen has a full suite of integrated appliances, with an adjacent utility room and pantry.
Renowned for its green and pleasant land, sandy stone walls, picturesque villages and historic landmarks, the Cotwolds epitomises the best of the British countryside.
Brimming with Michelin-star restaurants, olde-worlde pubs, National Trust gardens and walking trails aplenty, the Cotswolds has something for everyone, come rain or shine.
By entering the Cotswolds House Draw, you’re supporting the NSPCC’s Speak out Stay safe programme in schools, helping children learn how to recognise abuse and that they always have the right to be safe.