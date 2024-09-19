Since launching ‘Every Folkin’ Tuesday’ in January 2023 more than 70 acts have performed live and free of charge at The Old Warehouse in Kingsbridge.
From singer/songwriters from the South West, folk duos from Cornwall, country acts from Nashville, talented guitarists touring the UK and many more, the variety and standard of music has continued to impress and entertain those who come along on a Tuesday at 8 pm.
Many of those who come along to the ‘Every Folkin’ Tuesday music nights return regularly, with some returning week after week.
Whilst The Old Warehouse’s seasonal menu is available from 5.30 pm – 9.00 pm, there is no obligation to book a table to eat, you can just arrive on the night and order a drink at the bar or enjoy a cup of locally roasted coffee whilst you listen. Whether popping in on your own, enjoying a night out as a couple, or visiting with friends or family, the ‘Every Folkin’ Tuesday’ music nights attract customers of all ages and everyone is welcome.
Sam Jones, Co-founder of The Old Warehouse said: ‘’We are delighted that our ‘Every Folkin Tuesday’ music nights are so well supported, both by our local regulars and those on holiday down here, but also by those who travel into Kingsbridge to hear a specific artist or just because they love live music.’’
‘’If you haven’t already been to The Old Warehouse on a Tuesday evening, please do come and see what all the buzz is about.’’
Andy Jones, co-founder added: "Some of the acts we are showcasing at the ‘Every Folkin’ Tuesday’ music nights are starting out on their touring journeys, while others are much more established on the music scene. We receive great feedback, not only from our audiences who appreciate the talent they have seen but also from the artists themselves who seem to enjoy playing at The Old Warehouse and visiting Kingsbridge. We can’t promise to make up for the disappointment of not getting Oasis tickets, but if you enjoy live music why not come along?’’
For details of future ‘Every Folkin Tuesday’ music nights and other upcoming events at The Old Warehouse, visit