Lloyd Webber to host charity festival

Celebrated cellist Julian Lloyd Webber is headlining a charity fundraising festival staged by global fashion and hospitality gurus, Mike Jowett and Edwin Ho, at their South Hams farm.

The pair’s inaugural Anran Festival held last summer at their converted dairy farm between Totnes and Buckfastleigh raised more than ₤6,000 for Cancer Research UK and Children’s Hospice South West.

Heartened by their success, Singapore photographer-cum-art-director, Edwin, and English hotel consultant, Mike, have planned a second festival featuring a fresh line-up of musical performances and more lip-smacking Asian street food.

Mike Jowett and Edwin Ho. ( Gibson Bradley ) ( Gibson Bradley )

Due to take place from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 July, the three day event takes its name from the couple’s boutique B&B, Anran (meaning peace and tranquility in Mandarin) at Landscove.

An Evening with Julian Lloyd Webber will be the highlight of the festival.

The world renowned cellist will introduce his wife, fellow cellist Jia Xin, and pianist Di Xiao, in a magical concert around the lake featuring Bach, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rachmaninov.

Cellist Jiaxin Lloyd Webber with pianist Diao Xi ( . ) ( . )

As well as taking audiences on a musical journey through his extraordinary career, Lloyd Webber will recount stories and anecdotes of touring, recording sessions, concerts and TV shows and show rare video footage of him talking and performing with the likes of Nigel Kennedy, Elton John, Katherine Jenkins, Tim Rice, Yehudi Menuhin, Joaquin Rodrigo, Cleo Laine and Stephane Grappelli.

And he will host a supper club and give two local young cellists a once-in-a-lifetime mini masterclass.

The festival programme also includes an afternoon at the lakeside of classical pieces by Mozart and Beethoven performed by the Torbay Symphony Orchestra accompanied by pianist Di Xiao.

( . ) ( . )

There will also be Latin jazz and folk music; Abba, Queen and Shirley Bassey tribute bands; local acts including Neil Maya Quartet, JAR, Broadband, La Vie en Rose, Skedaddle and Zum Zum plus The Ronnie Jones Trio who will play alongside acclaimed saxophonist Simon Spillett.

To boot, the festival will feature a magical recreation of an Asian Street Market, a cake and coffee shop, wine and gin tastings and a real ale bar, plus a kids diner.

( . ) ( . )

This year’s festival aims to raise cash for Children’s Hospice South West, Children With Cancer UK, Rowcroft Hospice and Veterans with Dogs.

The family-friendly festival will also present a Pups with Pups Day, where children and their four-legged friends can enjoy a day of fun and games by the lake, along with arts and crafts sessions.

Mike said: “This year is really about helping young people and the young at heart.

“We hope the festival will be a post-Covid breath of fresh air.

“We want to gather people together again, to not only have a great time but also to do some good for the less fortunate.”