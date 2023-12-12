“This was a community request as our last bank closed in 2018. The Banking Hub for Dartmouth was announced in August of this year. They are currently on track to have it open within the timeline of 12 months, this will be around August of 2024. According to Cash Access UK who run this scheme. We were lucky to have one of the team come and talk about the project earlier this year just as the Chamber was launched. This is the second banking hub in South Devon, following a successful campaign by Anthony Mangnall MP to open one in Brixham in late 2022.”