Local actor to star in Jane Austin Netflix adaptation

Netflix’s Persuasion adaptation starring rising Totnes actor, Cosmo Jarvis, gets a release date and new photos.

The modern adaptation of the Jane Austin classic will see the local musician and Peaky Blinders actor share the screen with Dakota Johnson, who starred in the 2015 erotic romantic Drama ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’

The film will see Cosmo play dashing Captain Frederick Wentworth with Johnson, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, as Anne Elliot.

The star-studded film also stars Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant.

Netflix’s adaptation of Persuasion will make its premiere on July 15.

As well as announcing the release date of the highly anticipated new movie, the streaming service also released a pair of first look photos that show both Cosmo and Dakota in character.

In the newly released pictures, Johnson can be seen in her role as Anne perching by a window, while Cosmo is seen in a field talking with Golding’s Mr Elliot.

Dakota Johnson in Persuasion ( Neflix ) ( Neflix )

The official synopsis for the film states: “Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities.

“When Frederick Wentworth – the dashing one she let get away – crashes back into her life, Anne must chose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”

Netflix previously announced that its version of Persuasion would be a “modern, witty approach” to the beloved story, “remaining true” to the classic novel, which as the last Austen completed before she died.

The updated take on the original story published in the early 1800’s has been penned by Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass and is directed by Carrie Cracknell.

Cosmo Jarvis, right in Persuasion. ( Netflix ) ( Netflix )

Cosmo, a former student of both King Edward VI Community College and Ivybridge Community College, was nominated Most Promising Newcomer in the European Film Awards for his film role in Lady Macbeth, and Best Actor for his role in Calm With Horses.

Cosmo (full name Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis) was born in September 1989 in New Jersey, United States to an Armenian-American mother and English father.

As a child, he moved to Totnes, with his mother and younger brother.

He was a musician before turning to acting in 2015.

In an interview with theartsdesk in 2011, he described what it was like growing up in Totnes: “It was kind of original, laid-back, semi-country. It felt like a village town.

“When we first moved there we lived in these council flats.

“Before that, I lived in this hamlet called Membland, just outside a village called Newton Ferrers, really out in the sticks.

“It was good to grow up there because it was all just trees. The building we lived in was an ex-tennis court, owned by these really rich people, that they converted into flats.

“There were a lot of single mothers but me and my brother Fletcher were the only two brothers there.

“We did cause some [expletive], not bad stuff, just making fires. We got into trouble and the owners said we had to leave.

“The first place in Totnes was temporary housing.

“Totnes, for me, was the most urban place I’d ever lived. I was [worried], I wouldn’t leave the house. I just sat on my computer, made stupid short films and music and smoked loads of cigarettes, did the usual hermit sort of stuff.”

In 2016, Cosmo played Sebastian in Lady Macbeth - a film which earned two Bafta nominations.

He later starred in Nick Rowlands 2019 film Calm with Horses, a crime drama set in rural Ireland, which scored four Bafta film-award nominations.

Cosmo Jarvis in Calm with Horses ( Netflix ) ( Netflix )

By the time he was 28, Cosmo had three albums under his belt along with an impressive string of acting and directing credits to his name