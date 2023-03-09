An art gallery in St James’s, an exclusive area of London near Buckingham Palace, is about to stage an exhibition of paintings by Maxwell Doig which includes works painted in the South Hams.
Maxwell Doig is one of England’s leading contemporary landscape painters. He was born in Huddersfield and studied at the Manchester School of Art followed by the Slade School of Art.
His local works on display will be two quayside reflections of Noss Mayo and two boathouse reflections of Newton Ferrers.
For his fifth exhibition with David Messum Fine Art he has turned his attention to the Devon and Cornwall coast, from Newton Ferrers to where the Percuil River meets the sea at St Mawes. He was directed there by David who suggested that his particular painting style could liberate the Cornish light in a way that had previously been adapted to elucidating his Northern, post-industrial landscapes.
Doig is widely known for his own ambient representations of buildings, boats and ruins, which often reflect his concerns about mankind’s relationship with the landscape, and the dynamic effects of time that are amplified when a building loses its purpose.
Maxwell said: "It was my first visit to south Devon and I was thrilled by what I saw when I first arrived at Newton Ferrers and Noss Mayo last May; the light reflecting off the water and back onto the surrounding buildings, moored boats in green/blue water and trees going all the way down to the waters edge.
I took my boat out onto the water and what I saw was the inspiration for what turned out to be four key paintings in my forthcoming exhibition at David Messum's, including "Boathouse Reflection, Newton Ferrers" 1 and 2. "Quayside Reflection, Noss Mayo" 1 and 2. I found it a rich seam for painting and I would love to return this year. It is a special place, a peaceful haven and the people are friendly too".
The artworks are priced between £1,650 to £13,500.
The exhibition runs from April 12 to May 5 at 12 Bury Street, St James’s, London SW1Y 6AB.