The Ivybridge Community College Learning Resource Centre kicked off the school year with an exciting event celebrating reading and creativity.
Students who took part in the Summer Reading Challenge were rewarded with a visit from local author Sara Lamerton.
Over the summer holidays, students were invited to join a fun Summer Reading Challenge, where they tracked their reading and completed a book bingo.
Challenges included activities like reading outdoors or picking a book with a sunny cover - making reading a fun and adventurous experience.
Due to their participation, many students from Years 8, 9 and 10 got the chance to meet Sara Lamerton, a writer from Plymouth.
Sara’s first children’s novel, The Curse of Drake’s Island, combines local history with a thrilling gothic mystery.
Sara shared her journey from having no prior writing experience to becoming a published author.
She explained how visiting Drake’s Island sparked the idea for her story. “I had a story in me.
“I just wanted to tell something,” she told students.
When Year 8 student Harry Fearon asked for advice for young writers, Sara encouraged them to focus on the joy of writing rather than the end goal.
“Writing has to be a passion,” she said.
“Don’t worry about being published or getting big book deals - just enjoy the process and learn from it.”
She also emphasised how writing helped her build confidence and find her own voice, encouraging students to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.
Every student at the event received a free copy of The Curse of Drake’s Island, with the opportunity to get their books signed and chat with Sara about their own writing projects.
Mrs Trafford, Learning Resource Centre Manager, reflected on the visit:
“Sara Lamerton’s visit showed how aspiration and passion can help anyone achieve their dreams.
“It was a wonderful reminder of the power of literature to inspire and help young people discover who they want to be.”
This event not only celebrated the joy of reading but also sparked creativity and confidence, inspiring students to tell their own stories.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.