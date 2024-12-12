South Hams-based quartet Cloud Nine have been singing together for the past eight months.
They consist of baritone Ian Wooler, tenor Sean Fewtrell, bass Barrington Sowden and lead singer Phil Millard.
They have been busy over the last few few weeks as Ian explains: “Well, we've been doing lots of sing-outs, which has been a lot of good fun.
We rehearse most Monday nights in South Brent and sing at a local pub which is great fun..”
Ian continued:
“We try and get a lot of audience participation to it this time of year, not just sing to people, but get them to enjoy and sing along and participate.
“We've all sung before in different groups and we're really enjoying ourselves.
Ian describes Cloud Nine’s repertoire: “It's a varied repertoire.
“It's four-part harmony, close harmony, based on a sort of barbershop style so it's everything from current songs to Christmassy songs, celebratory songs, happy birthday when it's appropriate, and all that sort of good stuff. Always enjoyable.
During their time Cloud Nine have been out and about entertaining including at the Willow House Residential home in South Brent, singing in the beautiful surroundings of St Mary’s Church in Dartington where they sang a Celtic blessing.
The quartet even burst into song one lunchtime in Coasters Coffee Company in Kingsbridge with an impromptu performance that was well received by the customers.
With it coming up to a year, they are now looking towards the future as Ian explained:
“We've got some new songs that we're going to look at for next year, which is really important and we hope to get some more sing-outs, and maybe in time we'll start competing, because there's lots of local festivals, choral festivals, where it'll be good fun to actually see how we get on, see how we're progressing.”