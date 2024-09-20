The protection of the Slapton Line was the subject of a meeting of the Slapton Line Partnership held at Strete Village Hall last week.
It was organised by Strete Parish Council with representatives of Stoke Fleming and Slapton Parish Councils also there.
South Devon’s new MP Caroline Voaden and the Leader of South Hams District Council were also present.
The Slapton Line is the part of the A379 running between the sea and Slapton Ley at the top of the dune between Torcross and Strete.
The Line is currently designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the road was breeched both in 2001 and 2018.
The last time, former MP Sarah Woolaston managed to secure just over £4m to repair the road.
Wild Planet which owns Slapton Ley would also have to grant permission for realignment.
Some people at the meeting emphasised the need to repair the road if it goes and others widening and improving the north-south roads but Caroline Voaden cautioned: “I do think it’s going to be hard to get money for both.
“I don’t think we’ll be able to get money to adapt the back roads and have the promise of money for the line if it goes.”
Meanwhile Cllr Brazil said he thought both the repairs and the adaptation had to run in parallel.
The last Slapton Line Partnership Meeting took place in March but since then it was reported that no progress had been made.
Cllr Brazil said: “We’ve got to get the change of designation and we’ve got to get the money and the trigger to get the change of designation is to get a planning application refused.
“Then you can go to the minister and say: ‘This has been refused as they say it’s a natural phenomenon but it’s not. Theres a road on it.’’
When Devon County Council were later asked about the planning application they said nothing had happened as there was no money but they hadn’t flagged this problem up.
Cllr Brazil also described the system used at Beesands where local rock was put into stainless steel cages and that reduced the force of the sea.
A question was raised about whether these cages would be needed for the full length of the Line or just part of it.
Cllr Brazil also praised the work of the previous MP Anthony Mangnall in supporting and chairing the meetings of the SLP.
Caroline Voaden said: “I think there’s enormous frustration and I understand that because this conversation has gone on for years and years and has got bogged down in bureaucracy and red tape.”
Cllr Laurel Lawford has organised a meeting on October 4 between South Hams District Council, Devon County Council, Caroline Voaden MP and the Environment Agency have also been invited.
The meeting is not open to the public but a new Chair of the Slapton Line Partnership will be appointed to take over from Anthony Mangnall and the next SLP meeting will be arranged as soon as possible.