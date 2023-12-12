Kevicc secondary school brought some Christmas joy to Totnes Caring clients on Monday with their annual Christmas party.
This year was the first one since covid and was a roaring success! A group of 20 clients enjoyed festive cheer from students and staff who served them an afternoon tea fit for royalty, with sandwiches, mince pies, macaroons, sherry and wine.
Kevicc performing arts students entertained with their singing getting clients and volunteers up and dancing.
The Grove primary school added to the delight by making handmade cards and writing them out to the party guests to open and enjoy. The whole afternoon was a wonderfully festive and cheerful affair and brought so much happiness to the group.
Event co-ordinator Victoria Wolf from Totnes Caring said: “We are so thankful to Kevicc, many clients remarked it was the most festive fun they had had in a long time. The student’s impeccable manners and true warmth really made the day special. These events really knit the community together and bring great happiness in the process.”
One client remarked: “you don’t know what this means for people like me who don’t get out and I haven’t danced since I had my stroke. Thanks so very much to all.”