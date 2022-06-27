Local wines win national awards

Two South Hams wineries have scooped a number of medals at the WineGB Awards 2022.

Calancombe Estate near Modbury won silver for it’s Calancombe Estate Blanc des Noirs and Vintage Reserve still white.

Sandridge Barton Wines which produces Sharpham Wine won silver for it’s Dart Valley Reserve still white and Pinot Noir Rose.

They also won bronze for their Estate Selection still white and their Pinot Noir Red.

In all Devon wineries scooped 15 medals. It was the highest number of entries in this year’s competition, with 11 newcomers. 48 per cent of the medals were awarded for sparkling wines and 52 per cent for still wine. Almost every county in England and Wales is represented