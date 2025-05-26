On Saturday June 14 from 10.30am to 3.30pm upstairs at Unit 8 Gym near Endsleigh, Ivybridge, the South Hams Literary Festival will be holding a day for local writers featuring local publishers, creative writing groups, writers collectives, proof readers, the South Hams Authors Network and more.
Free entry, free parking and refreshments available.
This will be an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in writing, whether you’re just starting out or have been at it for years.
Whatever level of writing you're at, there will be something of interest to you and there’s no need to book.
Organiser Alison Huntingford said: "I wanted to make this accessible for everyone who is interested in writing, at any level.
"There is so much talent out there and we want to encourage it.
"Children and families are also welcome, so there’s no reason not to come along and say hello."
The timetable for the day:
10.30am - 12.30pm Drop in, be inspired and discover your next step as a writer.
Talk to professionals, authors and colleagues and connect with a supportive community.
Stalls include:
Stoat Books (Plymouth-based independent publisher)
Winter & Drew Publishing (Devon-based hybrid publisher)
South Hams Authors Network (supportive group for local writers)
Sorrel Dryden (proof reader, copy writer, editor)
Two creative writing groups, A letter is better (workshop organiser),Writing at the Edge Collective (webuinars and advice for writers), Rogue Debby CIC (peer support for chronic illness).
local authors and more.
12.30pm -1.30 pm Lunch break. Feel free to stay and mingle.
2pm - 3.30pm South Hams Authors meeting starts, all welcome.
Guest speakers, lots of information about events for writers.
Catch up on all the news. Free entry.
For more details visit: https://www.southhamsauthors.co.uk/festival-2025 or email: [email protected]
This is part of a national event, ‘Indie Author Week’ 2025, which aims to celebrate writing of all kinds, in all areas.