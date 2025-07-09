Now is the time for owners to register their car for the Loddiswell Classic Car Show 2025

It will be happening on Saturday August 2 between 11am and 5pm at Loddiswell Playing Fields.

It is part of the Loddiswell Horticultural & Sports Show.

Always great day out for all ages.

A chance to admire a stunning collection of classic cars, enjoy the wider show with horticultural displays, sports, food stalls, family fun, and more!

Entry to the classic car show and the Loddiswell Horticultural & Sports Society show will be free to all registered classic cars and their driver.

To register visit: www.loddiswellcarshow.co.uk