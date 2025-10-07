Loganair has announced the introduction of new flights from Exeter Airport to Manchester as part of the regional airline’s growth plans.
The airline has confirmed that a new Exeter to Manchester flight will run daily, beginning 26 October. Tickets are on sale from today (Tuesday 4 March), priced from £59.99, including a 15kg hold bag and 6kg cabin bag.
Luke Farajallah, chief executive officer at Loganair, said: “The addition of the Manchester to Exeter route to Loganair’s extensive network across the UK and beyond further enhances connectivity for leisure and business travellers, supporting our regional economies and allowing customers to travel even further afield with our partner airlines.
“We are committed to providing quality, accessible and reliable air travel for communities across the country and are pleased to further connect the people of Exeter with leisure and business hubs around the UK.”
Stephen Wiltshire, managing director of Exeter Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Loganair’s new daily service between Exeter and Manchester, which marks the return of this important route after a three-year absence.
“This new connection strengthens regional connectivity and offers passengers greater choice when travelling to the Northwest. It also complements Loganair’s existing year-round flights from Exeter to Newcastle and Edinburgh, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to serving the region.
“We look forward to working with Loganair to ensure the success of this route and continuing to expand travel opportunities for our passengers.”
Loganair was recently named by Which? as one of the UK’s top airlines. Loganair was awarded a five-star rating for its customer service.
With over 60 years of experience serving Scotland and beyond, Loganair is the UK’s largest regional airline.
From modest beginnings in 1962 with a single aircraft, they grew to operate a fleet of over 30, connecting communities across the UK and beyond with warmth, professionalism, and a commitment to outstanding service.
