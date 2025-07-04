A full trip around the sun has passed since Keir Starmer won a landslide victory for the Labour Party in the 2024 General Election.
Labour has made transformative strides in public services, green industrial policy, and fiscal discipline in a single year. While Starmer’s time at the top of the premiership has the potential to be remembered as one of progressive reinvestment - credibility hinges on delivering ambitious promises and maintaining public confidence. Ultimately, Labour’s legacy hinges on turning recovery signals into real economic momentum - and soon.
There have been several notable moments for Starmer’s government; the forsaken Winter Fuel cuts, the October Budget and the first full defence review in over two decades to name a few. Experts generally agree that Labour is on a ‘promising footing’ by prioritising investment and long-term strategy but the public opinion is a little less convinced. For many, day-to-day improvements are yet to arrive and the constant U-turning on policy has led to a concerning decline in support.
An Ipsos UK poll in January showed 77% of Briton’s consider the economy to be ‘poor’ - with an almost 50/50 split on people blaming Labour versus the previous Conservative government.
To reflect on the year of political change, we spoke to South Devon MP Caroline Voaden and South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith to tell us their thoughts on Labour - and how their own time in parliament has been.
MP Caroline Voaden:
“Labour was elected under the mantra of change, but a year on, many will no doubt be asking themselves what exactly has changed. Whether it’s the Autumn Budget, the Spring Statement, or the Spending Review, each major event from this Labour Government has felt a bit Tory-lite – something that was hardly popular in the last election!
“The debacle over the welfare bill in recent weeks encapsulates Labour’s first year for me – badly thought out policies that will have a hugely damaging knock-on effect on some of our most vulnerable people. It should not have taken a major rebellion for the Government to realise the devastating impact of these cuts. It’s U-turn on the winter fuel payment is another example.
It feels like Labour just delivered more of the same in their first year of office and it’s astonishing how much political capital they have wasted after winning such a big majority.”
“Since the election, I’ve supported nearly 11,000 constituents, and while every case is unique, there are some topics that come up a lot. Protecting local healthcare is one: and to that end, I was pleased to see NHS Devon reverse their proposed move of emergency cardiac care out of Torbay. As soon as I was alerted to this plan, I mobilised to oppose it, including by submitting a petition in parliament. I’m thrilled NHS Devon saw sense and scrapped this plan, citing, among other things, pressure from elected representatives.
“The cut to winter fuel allowance is another frequent topic – in fact, at one point, over a fifth of emails coming into my inbox were about the policy! Much like the cardiac care move, I opposed this from day one. I wrote to the Department of Work & Pensions condemning the move and asked the Chancellor what steps the Government was taking to reduce pensioner poverty. I’m happy that the Chancellor eventually listened to all the campaigners, including the Liberal Democrats, and U-turned on this disastrous policy.
“I’ve also been working hard with the Fisheries Minister to push the case for more support for the shellfish aquaculture industry, something we do well in South Devon but which faces ridiculous amounts of bureaucracy and red tape – I hope to be able to untangle some of that over the next few years.”
“Aside from navigating the labyrinth that is Westminster, I haven’t noticed any significant struggles – I’ve had an incredibly warm reception in the constituency and it’s lovely to be thanked by constituents for standing up for the issues they really care about – be it the environment, Special Educational Needs or rural services.
Something that has shocked me in my first year as an MP is how deep the rural/urban divide is in this country. Of course, I was aware of this pre-election, but still, it is alarming to not only see how much harder service delivery is in rural areas but how little the Government seems to understand it – or care.
“Rural transport is a good example; just last week, I asked a Minister about the significant shortfall in Devon and Torbay’s combined local transport grant – which helps subsidize buses – despite the areas sharing the longest road network in the country, and the response I got was essentially a shrug of the shoulders.
“I’ve been focused on shining a light on this divide and was proud to lead a debate on it a few months ago. Whether it’s our pharmacies, high streets, hospitality businesses, or buses, many rural services are suffering thanks to systems designed first-and-foremost for urban centres. It’s time that changed.”
“There have been many [rewarding moments]! I think my favourite still has to be having my dad and my daughters watch from the gallery as I delivered my maiden speech. Leading a debate in the Chamber on Dementia Care was another, and of course it is hugely rewarding being able to help sort out issues for my constituents – we’ve helped nearly 11,000 since July and I’m enormously proud of my team for making that happen.”
“I’m most looking forward to meeting more constituents! It’s my favourite part of the job. Plenty of attention goes on an MP’s work in Westminster, but there’s nothing better than coming back to South Devon to meet and talk with constituents and find out how I can help with the issues they are dealing with.”
MP Rebecca Smith:
"As I mark my first year as the Member of Parliament for South West Devon, I want to thank local constituents for their continued trust and engagement. It’s been an incredibly busy and rewarding year, and I’m proud of the work my team and I have done to serve this constituency.It’s been a privilege to follow in the footsteps of Sir Gary Streeter, whose years of public service earned widespread respect. I’ve sought to build on his legacy with energy, accessibility and a clear focus: putting South West Devon first.
“Since being elected, my team and I have handled nearly 9,000 cases and policy questions. I have met with over 100 constituents at advice surgeries and spoken to hundreds more on the doorstep. Over the last year, I’ve helped constituents navigate a wide range of issues - from SEND provision and housing challenges to holding South West Water to account over the Dousland burst water pipe and demanding answers from providers following repeated broadband outages across rural communities. I have consistently raised South West Devon’s priorities directly with ministers, contributing over 240 times in Parliament and have also challenged the Government on their vague defence promises, the removal of the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, their damaging high-tax agenda on rural communities, cuts to the adoption support fund, and many other important issues affecting local families.
“Labour swept into power on a wave of promises - yet a year on, many of those promises lie in tatters. From the economy to immigration to defence, their lack of clarity and competence has left voters frustrated. More recently, the Government's wavering position on welfare reform has left many of my constituents feeling increasingly uncertain and needing answers. Rural and coastal constituencies like South West Devon have been hit hardest, ignored in favour of soundbites aimed at urban seats and focus groups.
“Labour has failed to support farmers, undermined rural healthcare access, and backtracked on vital infrastructure investment in the South West. Their refusal to invest in transport, their hammering of small businesses, their betrayal of pensioners and their dithering on energy policy are already having consequences on the ground. Time and again, this Government has chosen ideology over practicality and ordinary people are paying the price.
“I remain immensely proud to represent our local communities and deeply committed to standing up for our area in the face of growing challenges. South West Devon deserves a government that listens and delivers, and I will continue working hard to make sure our voice is heard."
It is irrefutable the country stands at a political crossroads - caught between cautious optimism, mounting frustration and a geopolitical crisis. Promises of economic renewal, public service reform, and political stability have been met with both visible effort and stubborn realities. While investment has begun and global confidence is slowly returning, everyday challenges. Rising costs, NHS pressures, and stagnant growth remain unresolved. As the government looks ahead, it must turn strategy into substance and rhetoric into measurable change. The public deserves progress, not just plans. After twelve months, the real question is not what Labour has promised - but what it will now deliver.
