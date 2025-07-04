“Since being elected, my team and I have handled nearly 9,000 cases and policy questions. I have met with over 100 constituents at advice surgeries and spoken to hundreds more on the doorstep. Over the last year, I’ve helped constituents navigate a wide range of issues - from SEND provision and housing challenges to holding South West Water to account over the Dousland burst water pipe and demanding answers from providers following repeated broadband outages across rural communities. I have consistently raised South West Devon’s priorities directly with ministers, contributing over 240 times in Parliament and have also challenged the Government on their vague defence promises, the removal of the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, their damaging high-tax agenda on rural communities, cuts to the adoption support fund, and many other important issues affecting local families.