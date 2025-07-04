A Plymouth man is due to appear in court this morning (4 July) charged with offences in connection to a serious collision.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a moped scoot and pedestrian on Exeter Street shortly before 6pm on Wednesday 2 July.
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries and remains in hospital.
19-year-old Charlie Houslander, of Wolsdon Street, has since been charged with the following offences:
- Causing serious injury by dangerous driving
- Driving without insurance
- Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
- Criminal Damage
- Assault by beating
