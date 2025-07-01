The most serious concern arose from Perrin’s statement about responding to a call for assistance. He claimed he had received the alert, possibly over police radio, on the morning in question. However, Airwave data showed with a high degree of certainty that his police radio was not switched on at any point during August 2023. No supporting evidence from other officers was provided. As such, the panel concluded this claim was knowingly untrue and constituted deliberate dishonesty.