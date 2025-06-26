Members of the Totnes Bike Hub have used police funding and pedal power to ‘wheely’ help local people with physical and mental health issues.
The Community Interest Company was awarded £2,850 from the Proceeds Of Crime Act (POCA) funding which has really helped them to make a difference. POCA funding is money seized from criminals and re-distributed to good causes in local communities. Devon & Cornwall Police hands out funds to various charitable organisations throughout the year and has pledged thousands of pounds to assist others.
Co-director of the Totnes Bike Hub, Lizzie Woodall, explained: “The POCA grant has been an absolute help with running our weekly Tea and Tinkering sessions. These sessions are for individuals who are experiencing physical or mental health difficulties. Some people are referred to the programme via the NHS or some self-refer.
“We also have a number of young people who attend and their confidence has soared. They have gained new skills in fixing bikes and one teenager has started to fix bikes belonging to other students at his school.”
Totnes Bike Hub opened in September 2021. As well as servicing and repairing customer bikes, they teach bike maintenance skills through restoring donated bikes which they sell or give away, and they run a weekly bike ride. Their aim is to make cycling accessible for all, to reduce social isolation and teach new skills.
Feedback from the participants has been very positive and the project continues to this day. The funding allowed the hub to run 30 weekly sessions with an average of six people in each session.
One participant said: “It is great having a local bike shop being run by people passionate about bikes and social wellbeing,” while another commented: “The Totnes Bike Hub is a fantastic organisation offering support to all people in the community and beyond.”
