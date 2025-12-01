Staff at the Newton Ferrers branch of Luscombe Maye have been backing the fund-raising efforts of the Holy Cross Church.
A spokesperson for Luscombe Maye said: “We are very keen to support the church and on Saturday November 29 Phil Davis and Peter Lane set up their stall in front of our office on Newton Hill, selling tickets for the Christmas raffle.
”Peter was getting into the spirit of things, playing a medley of Christmas songs on his trumpet, entertaining passers-by.
The Christmas Fayre which will be held at the church in Newton Ferrers on Saturday December 6 is raising money for the Tear Fund Gaza Appeal which provides vital aid to those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and across the region,
The other is Jeremiah’s Journey, a bereavement support charity which ensures children, young people and their parents/carers in Plymouth and surrounding areas have the support they need at a sad and difficult time.
Raffle tickets will be available to buy on the day as well as gifts, mulled wine and tasty treats.
There will also be a book stall and music performed by the Newton Ferrers Primary School Brass Band and also local hand bell ringers.
Holy Cross Church in Newton Ferrers is a historic church with a history dating back to at least 1084.
Originally named "St Mary of Newton," it was rebuilt by the Ferrers family in the 12th century and then again around 1260 to become Holy Cross.
The church has undergone several enlargements and alterations throughout history, with significant changes made in 1342 and 1460, and a major restoration in the late 19th century which resulted in much of the church being rebuilt.
The west tower and the north and south arcades were the only medieval parts to remain after the restoration.
