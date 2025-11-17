Luscombe Maye Newton Ferrers and Yealmpton have just won the British Property Award for Plymouth (PL5-9) for the fourth successive year.
The team performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period which focused on customer service levels. As a result of this win, Luscombe Maye has now been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year.
The British Property Awards provide agents throughout the UK with an invaluable opportunity to compare the service which they provide against the service provided by their local, regional and national competition.
Agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with our accolade, which acts as a beacon to highlight these attributes to their local market place. These awards are one of the most inclusive agency awards providers as they do not charge to enter.
This has enabled its award to be structured in a manner that ensures maximum participation, on average judging over 90% of agents that meet their minimum criteria on a local level.
Robert McLean from the British Property Awards said, “Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents, removing common barriers to entry, such as cost, to ensure that we have the most inclusive awards.
“Our awards have also been designed to remove any opportunity for bias or manipulation.
“If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.
“Winning agents should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition.”
Luscombe Maye has been established since 1873 when R.H Luscombe & Sons laid the foundations to the business over 150 years ago,and has eight offices across the West Country and London.
