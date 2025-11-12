Each year the Brownston Gallery in Modbury presents the Brownston Fresh Talent Award to a graduate from the BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing and Printmaking Course and the winner gets the opportunity to exhibit a collection of work in the gallery.
This month, Madison Allen showcases the paintings that earned her the award, together with a selection of some of her more recent work.
Celebrated for her originality and distinctive style, Madison creates striking pieces that draw attention to the overlooked aspects of everyday life.
She often transforms ordinary objects into extraordinary focal points, inviting viewers to see beauty in the familiar. Madison likes to combine both printing and painting in her pieces.
The different textures and colours created by this technique is what makes her work so particularly interesting and unique, inocut for the background, typically a view looking out of a window, and paint or ink for the object in the foreground. The different textures and colours created by this technique is what makes her work so particularly interesting and unique.
Her course at the Arts University in Plymouth is described as “a transformative journey in painting, drawing, and printmaking’ where students are invited to ‘explore a rich tapestry of traditional, contemporary, and hybrid artistic skills, nurturing creativity and the artist’s unique voice.’
They master the six visual languages: line, form, space, movement, tone, and colour and develop skills crucial for painting, drawing, and printmaking.
The students are given the opportunity to ‘develop empathy and sensitivity as they learn to master materials, from making paints to building supports and preparing surfaces which are essential skills for any painting, drawing, and printmaking course.’
The exhibition is being held until November 26 in the small gallery.
The Brownston is open between Tuesday and Saturday from 10am - 5pm and to view Madison's exhibition online visit: www.brownstonart.com
