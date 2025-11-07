The end of the year is always special — a time for reflection and celebration — and the Brownston Gallery in Modbury’s Winter Collective captures that spirit beautifully.
This mixed exhibition brings together an impressive array of work by resident artists, offering something for everyone: paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, ceramics, and jewellery.
New to Brownston is Konrad Bartelski, best known as a downhill skier but also an accomplished photographer.
His striking images, many taken during expeditions around the world, will be on display throughout the exhibition.
Eleanor King, another newcomer, presents delicate watercolours inspired by the South Hams coast, featuring oystercatchers and the beaches at Wonwell and Bigbury.
Local favourite Emma Carter Bromfield, who describes herself an “Island Artist,” shows her distinctive paintings of Burgh Island. Her expressive paintings are held in private and public collections worldwide.
The exhibition also features new paintings from many of the gallery’s long standing artists, including Jo Dixon, Ken Cosgrove, Graham Evernden, John Grice, Charles Jamieson, Ben Lucas, David Norman, Alison Summerfield, Jo Thorne and Jo Vollers. Their subjects range from portraits and still lifes to evocative land and seascapes.
The gallery’s growing community of sculptors is well represented too. Charlotte Cundell, Melanie Deegan, Nicholas Moreton and Sophie Howard are exhibiting pieces in bronze, stone and ceramic, and Caroline Mercer has specially created a Snow Queen.
Elke Lucas, a potter from North Devon brings a lovely collection of functional, hand-thrown mugs, bowls, jugs and vases, while Devon Sea & Silver offers beautifully handcrafted jewellery made from silver and sea glass, inspired by the surrounding coast and natural environment.
With so much creativity on show, the Winter Collective is a visual feast — a celebration of artistry, imagination and community. And if you’re searching for unique gifts this Christmas, you’ll be spoiled for choice.
It runs until Saturday January 31.
